

CTV Winnipeg





A man who has been biking across Western Canada to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis said he was the victim of a hit and run on Tuesday.

Ray Harris along with his friend were cycling on Highway 44 near Beausejour, only 15 kilometres from their finish line.

Harris said a vehicle got too close, which caused him to swerve out of the way. The vehicle hit a small trailer he was pulling behind him and damaged it.

“Thank goodness for the trailer…if I didn’t turn [the driver] would’ve gone right over the trailer and into me,” he said.

Harris describes the vehicle as black, midsize and resembling and SUV. He’s disappointed the driver didn’t stop and ask anyone with information to contact the police,

The pair started the ride in Victoria on May 24.