WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving after going more than triple the speed limit and allegedly telling officers he had been kidnapped.

RCMP said officers in the RM of Rockwood noticed a car speeding along Highway 7 at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. RCMP said officers, who caught up with the vehicle near Balmoral, clocked the vehicle at 172 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

RCMP said a man got out of the vehicle and allegedly told police that he had been kidnapped and that the driver of the vehicle had run into nearby bushes.

"This was proven false by police at the scene," RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood, is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, as well as driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said officers continue to investigate.