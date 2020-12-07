WINNIPEG -- One of the men charged in connection to the 2019 retaliatory killing of a Winnipeg man has been denied bail.

Javaid Wahabi was denied bail on Monday following a hearing in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.

Details from the bail hearing cannot be shared due to a publication ban.

Wahabi is one of four men charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, who was found dead inside a residence in the 100 block of Tim Sale Drive on Nov. 4, 2019.

Winnipeg police previously said Moulebou was responsible for the shooting at an Exchange District nightclub two days earlier that left one man dead. Police later confirmed the victim of that shooting was Wahabi's brother.

Winnipeg police said Moulebou was killed in retaliation for the nightclub shooting.

Wahabi was taken into custody on March 27, 2020, and was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.