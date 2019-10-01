Police have laid charges against a 25-year-old Winnipeg man after an allegedly stolen vehicle reversed into the driver’s side of a police car, twice.

Officers came across the vehicle, which police said was taken from a garage in west Charleswood, behind a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two people were inside when the vehicle was spotted and it reversed into them after officers turned on their emergency lights.

The vehicle moved forward before reversing into the cruiser a second time, police said.

The man driving tried to drive away through the yard, but was blocked by police and took off on foot instead, while a woman was taken into custody.

Police dogs helped officers track down a suspect who was hiding in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue.

“He suffered minor injuries as a result of being apprehended by the K9,” police said of the suspect in a news release.

Dylan Sidney Strykiwsky, 25, is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assault peace officer.

The woman taken into custody, 24, is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.