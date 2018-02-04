Featured
Man charged after an intimate image of an ex-girlfriend was shared without consent
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:35AM CST
An 18-year-old man in Manitoba faces charges for allegedly distributing an intimate photo of his ex-girlfriend without her permission.
Police in Brandon say a woman complained last month that the man shared an image of her on a messaging app with another person.
Police say a screenshot of the message was provided to police.
Police say the man was from Portage la Prairie and will appear in court in March.