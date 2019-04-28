

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a man who allegedly broke into Kildonan East Collegiate and took items from the school.

Police say they responded to the school on Concordia Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, after an alarm had gone off.

With assistance from AIR1 and the K9 unit police began to search the outside of the school.

Shortly after, AIR1 spotted a suspect walking away from the school and he took off running as soon as he spotted police.

A short time later, Everette Cecil Redhead, 20, from Winnipeg was taken into custody in the area of Consol Avenue and London Street.

After searching the suspect, police recovered property that had been taken from the school.

Redhead has been charged with one count of break enter and theft, and was detained in custody.