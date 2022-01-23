Man charged after carjacking woman’s vehicle stuck in snowbank: police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly carjacked a woman’s vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank under the pretence of helping her, according to police.

Police received a report of a carjacking shortly after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue on Jan. 21.

Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was in her 60s, and offered to help before carjacking her at knifepoint and taking off in her vehicle.

The woman was not injured.

According to police around 9:23 p.m., officers with the Central District Patrol unit saw the stolen vehicle parked in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue with a man sitting inside.

The man then entered a home and was taken into custody with the help of other police units.

Major crimes continued with the investigation and charged 20-year-old Jordan Garry Moar with robbery.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.