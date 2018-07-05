

CTV Winnipeg





A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a multi-vehicle collision in the Crestview area on Wednesday evening, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers said around 7 p.m. emergency personnel went to the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue in response to a report of a collision.

The WPS alleges a sedan was driving eastbound on Hamilton when it veered over the boulevard and westbound lanes and ended up on the side walk on the north side of the street. The car then collided with bus bench and two parked vehicles said the police.

The driver and the lone passenger of the Sedan were taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but were later upgraded to stable.

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a slew of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm.

He was detained in custody.