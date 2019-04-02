

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after they discovered social media posts where a suspect threatens to kill them.

Police came across the posts on March 22 while investigating an unrelated matter, and said in them a suspect threatens to kill police, while holding a gun and standing near the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

Extra security precautions were then taken in and around the headquarters on 245 Smith St.

“It was incredibly disturbing,” Const. Rob Carver said, noting that in addition to officers who can be seen leaving the Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters building at the end of a shift, many civilians who do not carry weapons or have police training also work there.

On March 26 around 9:20 p.m., police completed a high-risk vehicle stop by the Dufferin Avenue and McGregor Street intersection. Police took the suspect and two other people into custody.

Police seized a loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle with a 10 round magazine and the serial number removed; a loaded, .22 calibre semi-automatic, sawed-off rifle with a loaded, rotary style magazine attached and a sawed-off, pump-action shotgun.

Sean Andrew Spence, 25, has been charged with uttering threats, as well as 27 separate firearm offences. Spence, who was the subject of three separate firearms prohibitions, is in custody.

Police also arrested Jewels Robert Alfred Contois, 24, and Raven Freedom Sky Wilson, 18. They have been charged with a number of offences including firearms charges, breaches of court orders, and drug trafficking charges related to methamphetamine.