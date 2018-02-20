

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police found rocks of crack cocaine in a vehicle Feb. 16.

Police said it happened around 1:20 p.m. when officers tried to stop a sedan in the Watt Street and Sydney Avenue area for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to evade officers, but was eventually stopped on Chalmers Avenue at Watt Street, police said.

Police said officers recovered a number of items including two mobile phones, $225 in cash, 16 rocks of crack cocaine weighing ¼ gram each, and a mini-combination safe.

Later, a warrant was used to search the safe and police seized another 120 rocks of crack cocaine.

Justin Peter Karpluk, 20, has been charged with four offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains in custody.