Man charged after police seize pistol, $27K in meth
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 2:15PM CST
A 34-year-old man has been charged with drug and weapons offenses after police pulled a vehicle over in downtown Winnipeg.
Police said it happened Wednesday at around 7 p.m. in the first 100 block of Garry Street.
Police searched the driver and seized a loaded, concealed .22 calibre pistol, a knife, two cell phones, more than $1000 in cash, around 55 grams of methamphetamine and a backpack. Inside the backpack, police said there was another 978 grams of meth, 69 rounds of ammunition, packing materials and a scale. Police estimate the meth could sell for $27,000 on the street.
Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 34, is charged with a list of offenses, including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Police said he is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.