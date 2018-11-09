

CTV Winnipeg





A 34-year-old man has been charged with drug and weapons offenses after police pulled a vehicle over in downtown Winnipeg.

Police said it happened Wednesday at around 7 p.m. in the first 100 block of Garry Street.

Police searched the driver and seized a loaded, concealed .22 calibre pistol, a knife, two cell phones, more than $1000 in cash, around 55 grams of methamphetamine and a backpack. Inside the backpack, police said there was another 978 grams of meth, 69 rounds of ammunition, packing materials and a scale. Police estimate the meth could sell for $27,000 on the street.

Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 34, is charged with a list of offenses, including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police said he is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.