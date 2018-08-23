

CTV Winnipeg





One man was arrested Wednesday after a propane tank was thrown at a police car, smashing its back window.

Around 11:15 a.m. an officer was seated in a police cruiser in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue when a man holding a barbecue propane tank approached the back of the car.

The WPS said the man, who they allege was high on methamphetamine, made no attempt to speak with them and proceeded to throw the propane tank through the back window.

The officer, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was not hurt.

Winnipeg’s Richard Lee Friesen, 30, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

He is detained in custody.