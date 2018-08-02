

CTV Winnipeg





A 42-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after a truck with a three-year-old girl in the back was stolen in Creighton, Sask., a town near the Manitoba border.

The child has since been reunited with her mother, police said.

RCMP got a call at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday saying a vehicle was stolen from outside a business on Main Street, and was reportedly headed to Flin Flon.

The Mounties chased the vehicle to the Cranberry Portage area, where the truck hit a spike belt and crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Unable to drive, police said the suspect got out and took off into the bush, and officers found the child unhurt in the back of the truck.

Mounties from several communities surrounded the area where the man was last seen, and brought in a police dog to help sniff him out.

Police said the suspect was found hiding under a vehicle in an outbuilding, and was taken into custody.

In the process, he was bitten by the dog. He was taken to hospital to be treated for that and injuries from the crash.

Police watchdog investigating arrest

Because the suspect had what’s considered to be a serious injury, Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the arrest. The Independent Investigations Unit said the suspect had a fractured rib, as well as a laceration from the dog bite.

The IIU asks anyone with information or footage that could help investigators to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

RCMP said Medicine Hat resident Terrance Charles Nickerson, 42, is facing a list of charges, including kidnapping without a firearm, theft of a truck and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.