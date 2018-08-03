

A police chase through rural Manitoba ended with a close call for two Mounties when a stolen vehicle crashed into their car.

The incident began late Thursday night with complaints to RCMP of a northbound vehicle being driven dangerously on the Perimeter Highway near Highway 3, and a short time later, similar reports of a vehicle in the wrong lanes on Highway 1 near Elie.

RCMP said officers from Portage la Prairie began patrolling the Trans-Canada and spotted it around 11:40 p.m., driving west at a high rate of speed in an eastbound lane, heading toward them.

The officers avoided a crash, but not for long.

Police said they drove to a railroad crossing while a train was going past and spotted a vehicle waiting, so the officers pulled to the side of the highway to take a look.

That’s when the Mounties said another vehicle appeared in their rear view mirror, barrelling towards them, and crashed into the back.

The officers got out and took the driver into custody, and all three were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect, Winnipeg resident Kenneth Martin Derksen, 41, is charged with a number of offenses, including theft of a vehicle and two counts of assault peace officers.

He is scheduled to appear in court August 7.