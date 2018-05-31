

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 20-year-old man after a stolen car collided with a school bus.

No children were aboard the bus at the time.

Police said it began with a carjacking in the 1700 block of Henderson Highway Wednesday around 3 p.m.

A 64-year-old woman told police she was grabbed by a man who demanded her car keys, then took off in her 2008 Honda Civic.

Shortly afterward, police were called to a crash involving the same car in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Headmaster Row.

Police said witnesses held the man alleged to be driving the car, who appeared to be intoxicated, until police took him into custody.

He was then treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the stolen car was driven at high speed to the area of Lagimodiere and McIvor Street and merged into northbound lanes of Lagimodiere. A dump truck had to swerve out of the way, and the vehicle kept speeding while changing lanes to pass other vehicles.

Police said after that, the car spun 180 degrees in a construction zone in heavy traffic, entered the southbound lanes and crashed into the bus.

The car finally came to stop in a ditch.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and the bus driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges that include robbery, driving while impaired and possession of cocaine.

Police said he is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.