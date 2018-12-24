

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old man is facing charges for robbery and weapons offences after a convenience store was robbed Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 1:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue, where a male had used a gun to rob the store before taking off, said police.

At around 2 p.m. a suspect was found in the 800 block of Main Street. He was chased on foot before being taken into custody. Police said a pellet gun was seized.

Winnipeg resident Joseph Isiah Boulanger, 33, is charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a weapon.

Boulanger was also wanted on outstanding warrants for previous charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

He remains in custody.