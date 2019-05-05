

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been charged after trying to steal a car and assaulting a police officer with a Taser on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Police Service says around 2 p.m. officers were flagged down around Ross Avenue and Isabel Street by a group of people who told them a man was trying to steal a nearby car.

They say the man was seen inside the car, in the 200 block of Isabel Street, with a screwdriver and was kicking at the windshield.

Police say the suspect locked the car doors and refused to get out. The owner later unlocked the car but the suspect still refused to leave.

The WPS says as officers tried to remove the man from the car he began to fight with them. Police used a Taser to try and control the suspect but he continued to be aggressive. During the struggle, the man grabbed hold of the Taser and pushed it into the officer’s face twice.

Police say the man was taken into custody and brought to a hospital where he was treated and released. They believe drug use may have played a role in the incident.

Both officers were injured and treated in hospital.

Rodney Alvin Meeches, 32, is facing theft related charges as well as disarming a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

He has been detained in custody.