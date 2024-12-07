Man charged after unprovoked attack outside Winnipeg hospital

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault after police say he attacked another man outside Seven Oaks General Hospital.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, where they learned a 74-year-old had sustained upper-body injuries from an assault earlier that day. The victim was treated in hospital and the suspect ran off before police arrived.

An investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim as he was on his way to the urgent care entrance. Police said the attack was unprovoked, and the suspect began physically assaulting the victim. The 74-year-old man fell to the ground, hit his head on the sidewalk and was knocked unconscious, police alleged.

The suspect was arrested two days later, around 11:45 p.m., as part of an unrelated call for service.

Patee Hae Htoo, 30, was charged with assault. There was also an outstanding Canada Border Services Agency immigration warrant in his name.

Htoo was detained in custody.

The charge hasn’t been tested in court.

In a statement to CTV News, a Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) spokesperson said they were aware of the attack.

“While we can’t provide much due to the ongoing police investigation, we can say staff immediately called security and our Urgent Care team provided medical care to the victim,” the spokesperson said. “The security team worked swiftly to ensure the safety of patients and staff inside the hospital and quickly contacted the police.”