

CTV Winnipeg





A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing eight charges in connection with two robberies and stabbings that happened around three hours apart on Friday.

Around 3:20 p.m., Winnipeg police say a suspect went to a hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street and took two pairs of sunglasses, a number of lighters and then left the store. A security guard was alerted and grabbed the suspect, who police allege was armed with a knife. The security guard was stabbed in the hand and the suspect left.

The guard’s injury wasn’t serious.

The second incident happened at around 6:23, when police said a suspect who was with another male took a bottle of shampoo from a store in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street. The suspect left but was followed by a store employee.

Police say when the employee tried to get back the shampoo he was slashed in the wrist.

The suspect left and the employee was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police later made an arrest in the Cumberland Avenue and Hargrave Street area.

Justin Seth Shorting, 26, has been charged with theft, weapon and assault-related offences, as well as two counts of failure to comply with condition of recognizance.

He’s in custody.