Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
The incident took place on Saturday, when police said the boy was waiting at a bus stop on Main Street near The Forks.
Police allege a man, who the boy did not know, offered him candy, but he refused. Officers allege this man then took hold of the 12-year-old’s arm and forcefully walked him to a home in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue.
While at the home, police said the boy was given alcohol, threatened and sexually assaulted. Once the suspect fell asleep, the boy escaped.
Police were then contacted and the boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The Child Abuse Unit investigated and arrested Paramvir Singh Saini. He has been charged with numerous offences including sexual assault, sexual interference and kidnapping. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police took Saini into custody.
