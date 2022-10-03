Man charged following alleged sexual assaults on Winnipeg buses

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted women on various bus routes in the city.

Winnipeg police issued a warning on Sept. 20 after they were told about a passenger assaulting other passengers and causing disturbances on several bus routes during the morning commute.

The sex crimes unit started investigating and identified a person who was captured on CCTV cameras causing disturbances and assaulting passengers between Sept. 16 and 23.

“During these incidents, the male boarded several buses without paying and continued to yell, swear, and assault passengers along the way,” police said in a news release. “Two adult female victims eventually contacted police to report that they had been sexually assaulted while aboard these buses by the same suspect.”

Police said other similar incidents were captured on camera, but the victims have not been identified.

Justin Kenneth Monan, 36, was arrested on Sunday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of causing a disturbance. The charges have not been proven in court, and Monan was detained in custody.

The sex crimes unit continues to investigate.