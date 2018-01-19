

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man is recovering from an upper body stab wound after a fight broke out at a residence on Thursday evening, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of Furby Street at about 8:05 p.m.

Police believe a small group of people were gathered in a residence when an argument began. It ended with the victim being chased, then stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police searched the area with the help of the Air1 helicopter, and arrested a suspect.

Winnipeg resident Robert Elliot Sutherland, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

Police said the stabbing incident was unrelated to another on the same block of Furby Street Thursday evening that sent two women to hospital.