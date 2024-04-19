Man charged following shooting death: Winnipeg police

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a shooting Thursday morning in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood that killed one person, and may have injured another person.

Shayden Duck McFayden was arrested Thursday at 5 p.m. He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Eric Yuefi Fong, 31, of Winnipeg earlier in the day. The charge has not been proven in court

According to police, Fong and another man were walking in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street, when they were confronted. Police said Fong was shot, and the second man was chased from the scene.

Police said the second man has not been identified and it is not known if he is injured. They are looking to identify the man to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police.