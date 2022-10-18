Man charged following Thompson homicide: RCMP

A 25-year-old Thompson man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Thompson last week.

Garnet Spencer Budd was charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman in an apartment on Cree Road in the community on Oct. 12.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead, and police investigated her death as a homicide.

Budd remains in custody and the charge has not been proven in court. The investigation continues.