WINNIPEG -- A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a COVID-19 enforcement official in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to a report of an assault at a car wash on Panet Road on Feb. 19. Police said a bylaw officer had gone to the car wash in response to a complaint that patrons were not wearing face masks in the wash bays.

A man who was not wearing a mask was asked to give identification, but refused. Police said the bylaw officer took photos of the man's vehicle to issue him a ticket later, which was when the officer was assaulted and their cellphone was smashed.

Police said the bylaw officer was not injured.

On March 19, a 34-year-old man was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000. Police said he was released on an appearance notice. The charge has not been proven in court.

While the province said it will not comment on the assault as the matter is before the courts, it said abusive and aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated. It said any criminal offences will be reported to police.

The assault is not the only issue enforcement officials in Manitoba have faced recently.

"Recently, there have been incidents that have occurred where some Manitobans have been verbally and physically abusive to COVID enforcement officers," Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said on Tuesday.

Pallister said in the past week alone, there were three reported incidents of verbal abuse against inspectors.

"This is totally unacceptable."

The province said health officials handed out 59 warnings and 32 tickets during the week of March 15 to 21.

These included 26 $1,296 tickets to people for various reasons. The province said 17 of these tickets were in connection to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Four $298 tickets were handed out for not wearing masks at a public indoor place, and two $5,000 fines were given to businesses.

The province said since it began enforcement in April 2020, there have been 3,492 warnings and 1,082 tickets issued.

In Manitoba, individuals can be fined $298 for not wearing a mask in indoor public places and $1,296 for violating public health orders. Companies can be fined $5,000 for violating public health orders.

"This enforcement matters. It's going to be here as long as these restrictions are here and these public health orders are to be followed," Pallister said. "We expect everyone to do that respectfully."