WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a 55-year-old man for impersonating a police officer.

On Wednesday, officers received a report that a man in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation was possibly in possession of two restricted handguns, as well as a decommissioned police car with a working light bar.

A short time later, police allege the man went to a community checkstop, which was put in place as part of COVID-19 measures. Mounties note the suspect was driving an old white Crown Victoria vehicle with a red and white light bar on the roof, and told people at the checkstop he was there to conduct patrols.

Nelson House RCMP officers got a search warrant for the suspect’s home in Nisichawayasihk. During the search, Mounties seized a BB handgun replica, bear mace wrapped in black tape, police-style flashlights, a tactical-style vest, handcuffs, assorted ammunition and a Crown Victoria vehicle with a light bar.

Source: Manitoba RCMP

Through their investigation police determined the Crown Victoria was a decommissioned police vehicle.

Jack Kobliski was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and personating a police officer. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect is in custody and police continue to investigate.

