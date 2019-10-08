A 22-year-old man is facing several child porn and luring-related charges after Winnipeg police went undercover as a 13-year-old.

On June 7, an online gaming company reported a suspect to Winnipeg police who was allegedly asking for nude images from minors and offering them as well.

The police’s internet exploitation unit then went undercover creating an online profile of a 13-year-old. Police allege the suspect spoke to the undercover officer on social media, sent nude images and videos, and asked for nude images as well. Police say the undercover officer said a number of times they were 13-year-old, and that the accused asked them to perform sex acts if they were to meet.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, officers searched a home in Winnipeg and arrested a suspect. Kyle Marcinkowski has been charged with two count of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, three counts of transmit sexually explicit material to a child and possession of child pornography. He is in custody.

Officers believe there may be unidentified victims and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6172.

None of the charges have been tested in court.