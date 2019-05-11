

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a man in relation to a crash that seriously injured a 66-year-old man in April 2018.

Police say on April 29, 2018 around 8:45 a.m. officers responded to the crash involving a truck and a car at the intersection of Roblin and Dale boulevards. They say the 66-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition and suffered life-altering injuries in the collision.

The WPS says it has charged the other driver, Keeran Shuvera, 19, with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He was released on an appearance notice.