WINNIPEG -- A 25-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after a fatal car crash near Dauphin, Man., left two young girls dead last summer, according to RCMP.

The collision took place on Aug. 16, 2019 at the intersection of Provincial Road 362 and Road 147 North.

Mounties said a Ford F-150 was driving east on Road 147 when it travelled through the intersection of PR 362 and hit the side of Dodge Ram driving northbound. Both cars were severely damaged.

Firefighters were able to get two girls, aged four and six, out of the Dodge Ram. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

McBride, the mother of the two girls, told CTV News she had been driving the Dodge Ram when the crash occurred. She identified the two girls who died in the crash as Oksana, 6, and Quinn, 4.

Two other women in the Dodge Ram were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people inside the Ford F-150, both 24-year-old men from Dauphin, were seriously hurt and taken to hospital. One of the men was later taken to a hospital in Winnipeg in unstable condition with life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said an investigation would determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

On July 17, 2020, Jack Winters, 25, of Dauphin was arrested following what police described as an “exhaustive investigation.”

He was charged with:

Two counts of impaired operation causing death;

Two counts of dangerous operation causing death;

Three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm;

Three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily Harm;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or more then 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, causing death; and

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or more then 80 mg, causing bodily harm,

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Winters was released by a Justice of the Peace and is set to appear in court on Aug. 11.