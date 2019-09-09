Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to two armed robberies last Friday.

The first happened around 12:50 p.m., when a man stole items from a retail store in the 900 block of Nairn Avenue. Police said a security guard was threatened with a knife and knocked to the ground by the suspect, who took off in a stolen vehicle.

Later that day, around 5:30 p.m., a man stole items from a store in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West. While fleeing the store, the suspect waved a sawed-off shotgun at a security guard. The man took off in a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday, investigators spotted a suspect driving a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Fife Street. Officers arrested the man and seized over $1,400 in cash, 16 grams of what police believe to be cocaine with an estimated street value of $1350, two baggies of what police believe to be crystal meth with an estimated street value of $5350, and a firearm.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which is believed to have been stolen from the Linden Woods area at the beginning of August.

The suspect was the subject of a 10-year firearms prohibition, a Canada-wide driving prohibition and two arrest warrants.

Larry Albert Houge, 38, is facing several drug, firearm, and theft related charges.

He was detained in custody.