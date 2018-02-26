

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 23-year-old man has been charged after a crash involving a car and a transit bus shut down traffic last week.

It happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Traverse Avenue and Goulet Street.

READ MORE: Police suspect alcohol a factor in St. Boniface crash

On Monday police said the driver of the car has been charged with driving while ability impaired, fail or refuse to provide a blood sample and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.