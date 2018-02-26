Featured
Man charged in connection with St. Boniface crash that sent 3 to hospital
The two-vehicle crash at Traverse Avenue and Goulet Street was reported at 3: 50 a.m.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 3:25PM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 3:26PM CST
Winnipeg police said a 23-year-old man has been charged after a crash involving a car and a transit bus shut down traffic last week.
It happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Traverse Avenue and Goulet Street.
On Monday police said the driver of the car has been charged with driving while ability impaired, fail or refuse to provide a blood sample and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.