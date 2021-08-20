WINNIPEG -- A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a serious assault outside a South Point Douglas business that left another man dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it was called to the incident at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.

Police said they found a man who had been assaulted, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The victim, 41-year-old Ifa Germosa from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Soon after, Norman Richard Pruden from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officers said Germosa died of his injuries Tuesday, and Pruden’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

He was detained into custody.

Police allege the pair were not known to each other and got into an argument that escalated to an assault outside of the business.

The charge against Pruden has not been tested in court.

Germosa's death was Winnipeg's 30th homicide of 2021.