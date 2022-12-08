Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior

A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.

Roman Demczyszak of Winnipeg was arrested on Tuesday by Winnipeg police and was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 83-year-old Pajo “Paul” Radocaj.

Demczyszak remains in custody, and the charge has not been proven in court.

Radocaj’s body was found in a home in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue on Aug. 16.

Police allege the accused and the victim did not previously know each other, but met through acquaintances when Radocaj was assaulted.