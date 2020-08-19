WINNIPEG -- WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

Winnipeg police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a missing woman was found dead at a home in the city’s North End.

Police have also confirmed with CTV News that the man charged previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Nunavut more than a decade ago.

Silas Ammaklak, 51, has been charged in connection with the death of Danielle Diane Harper, a 35-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

This charge has not been proven in court.

In July, Winnipeg police reported Harper disappeared.

Then on July 23, her body was discovered at a home in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Police have now ruled her death as a homicide.

On Aug. 18, a man was arrested in connection to her death.

Police said Harper went to the suspect’s house on July 12 – the last day she was seen before she went missing. Officers allege Harper was assaulted and died from her injuries.

PREVIOUS MANSLAUGHTER CONVICTION

According to court documents filed in Iqaluit, Ammaklak pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2008 for beating Susan Natar, his girlfriend of 13 years, to death in 2003.

“Death did not come gently to Susan Natar,” said Justice Robert Kilpatrick in his ruling.

“(Natar) was repeatedly kicked. She was thrown from the balcony of her home and then dragged up the stairs,” said the judge. “Once inside, the punishment continued. A heavy bone-like piece of cartilage, an ussuak, was used to beat her.”

Ammaklak was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

It’s not clear when he was released.