

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a shooting on Langside Street on June 2.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Langside around 3:45 a.m. and found a wounded 23-year-old.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said on June 20 a suspect was found driving a vehicle police believe was involved in the shooting.

Officers allege the suspect was carrying around $100 worth of crack cocaine and a weapon at the time of his arrest.

Merhawi Mehari, 24, is charged with attempt to commit murder, discharge firearm with intent, possess weapon and possess controlled substance.

Police said he is in custody and ask anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.