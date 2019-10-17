

CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- A 26-year-old man faces several arson-related and other charges following an incident Tuesday evening at an address on McDermot Avenue, police said.

Winnipeg police said at around 9:45 p.m., officers were speaking with a woman and her three young children when a suspect forced open a rear door, striking one of the officers.

The man then fled to a nearby yard and broke a window on a parked vehicle.

The woman put her children into her own vehicle, and the suspect subsequently approached it and began shattering its windows.

Police said their members attempted to Taser the man but they were unsuccessful.

The woman and another man re-entered the residence and tried unsuccessfully to barricade the door.

Police said once the suspect gained entry, he set a fire within the home which spread quickly to a suite on the the second floor, trapping three adults and a child.

All four were forced to jump into the arms of officers waiting below, police said.

All were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The K-9 unit and tactical support officers were eventually able to remove the suspect and arrest him.

A 26-year-old man is charged with:

• arson with disregard for human life X4

• arson causing damage to property

• break enter & commit assault - dwelling house X3

• mischief under $5000/obstruct in enjoyment X2

• assault peace officer

• resist peace officer

• mischief over $5000

Police said he has been detained.