UPDATE: A 21-year-old man was charged with attempted murder on Friday in connection to the stabbing of a Manitoba First Nations Police officer outside a casino on Waywayseecappo First Nation.

RCMP said Matthew Benn, who is from Waywayseecappo First Nation, was arrested and is in custody.

The investigation continues.

EARLIER: A Manitoba First Nations Police officer has been released from hospital after being stabbed outside a casino on Waywayseecappo First Nation while a suspect recovers in hospital after being shot by the officer.

It began Wednesday at around 10:45 p.m. with a call to police over a disturbance at the Waywayseecappo Gaming Centre.

RCMP said in the parking lot, several suspects got into an altercation with a Manitoba First Nations Police officer who was then stabbed repeatedly.

The Independent Investigations Unit said it happened while the officer was trying to place another male under arrest.

The officer who was stabbed fired his gun, shooting a 21-year-old man, who is now in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officer, a 29-year-old with seven years’ service, was also taken to hospital and but was released after being treated for his injuries.

The IIU, Manitoba’s police watchdog organization, is investigating the shooting, while RCMP will investigate the stabbing in accordance with the Provincial Police Services Act. RCMP officers remain at the scene.

"This is an extremely difficult day for our police service and all police officers across the province. Our thoughts are with the officer and his family," said Chief Rick Head of Manitoba First Nations Police Services, in a news release from RCMP. "It's a reminder of the very real dangers that our officers face on a daily basis."

The IIU asks witnesses or anyone else with information or footage that can help to call 1-844-667-6060.