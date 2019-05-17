

CTV Winnipeg





A 52-year-old man is facing charges related to child pornography after Winnipeg police investigated allegations that were brought to them in April.

The allegations, which the internet child exploitation unit investigated, were that someone in the city was distributing child pornography images.

On May 15, officers powered by a warrant searched a home in the Leila-North neighbourhood.

Winnipeg’s Douglas Alex Kuluk has been charged with possess child pornography, as well as distribute, sell, or possess for the purpose child pornography. He is in custody.