RCMP have charged a 22-year-old man on Peguis First Nation for several firearm related offences.

Officers said they received a report of a man with a firearm at a home on Peguis First Nation on March 10 around 11 a.m.

The report alleged the man was seen loading a firearm in the home near his wife. Police said the woman was able to leave the home but wasn’t able to bring her infant son with her.

By 12:30 p.m. officers had established a perimeter around the home and tried to make contact with the suspect. There was no threat to public safety, RCMP said.

Then at about 6 p.m., officers made contact with the man, who left the home unarmed and surrendered. He was taken into custody.

Police said officers secured the home, located the infant who was unharmed, and recovered two firearms.

Clarence Cochrane faces several firearms related charges. He appeared in Winnipeg court on Tuesday and has since been released on court imposed conditions for April 10 in Peguis.

No one was hurt and the investigation continues.