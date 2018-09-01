

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing three charges in connection to impaired driving after driving a motorhome into a hydro pole.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a caller reported seeing a collision in the area of Talbot Avenue and Gateway Road on Friday, Aug. 31 around 12:40 a.m.

The caller said a number of passengers including a man ran away from the vehicle.

Power in the area was knocked out due to damage to the hydro pole.

Police said a K9 unit tracked a suspect to the back of a home in the 500 block of Castle Avenue where a man was found hiding in a parked car.

Officers also met with two women and a two-year-old child nearby, who are believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.

James Bradley Porth has been charged with driving while impaired, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample and failing to comply with conditions.

He has been detained in custody.