Man charged with impaired driving after crashing motorhome into hydro pole: police
Police arrested a 48-year-old Winnipeg man for crashing a motorhome into a hydro pole. (File)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 11:04AM CST
A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing three charges in connection to impaired driving after driving a motorhome into a hydro pole.
The Winnipeg Police Service said a caller reported seeing a collision in the area of Talbot Avenue and Gateway Road on Friday, Aug. 31 around 12:40 a.m.
The caller said a number of passengers including a man ran away from the vehicle.
Power in the area was knocked out due to damage to the hydro pole.
Police said a K9 unit tracked a suspect to the back of a home in the 500 block of Castle Avenue where a man was found hiding in a parked car.
Officers also met with two women and a two-year-old child nearby, who are believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.
James Bradley Porth has been charged with driving while impaired, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample and failing to comply with conditions.
He has been detained in custody.