

CTV Winnipeg





A 26-year-old man is facing a number of impaired driving-related charges following a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash in the first 100 block of Cullen Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

All four people in the car were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition, one in unstable condition and two in stable condition.

On Sunday Winnipeg police said that a 22-year-old woman had died, and one other person remains in hospital in stable condition.

Thomas Matthew Saunders, the driver, has been charged with driving impaired causing death, driving over 80mg% causing death, driving impaired causing bodily harm and driving over 80mg% causing bodily harm. He is in custody.

Police believe that a dark-coloured sedan was driving eastbound on Cullen Drive when the crash happened and want to speak to anyone who was in the car for any information they might have.

Anyone who may have seen this collision or who has any information is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-6219.