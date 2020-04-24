WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a man has been arrested following a carjacking in which an 88-year-old man remained in the car.

Police said on the morning of April 20, officers went to the Health Sciences Centre after a man, 59, reported that his car was stolen while his 88-year-old father was sitting in the passenger seat.

CTV News Winnipeg spoke with the victim, Ernest Haak, who said he got out of the car to ask hospital staff if they could bring a wheelchair for his dad Hendrik, who has mobility issues and dementia. He said he saw a person leave the hospital with a surgical mask and didn’t think anything of it.

“The guards were looking past me at that point, and then one them said ‘No, this is not going to happen,” Ernest said.

“I turn in the opposite direction to look behind me. I thought they were looking at something else.

“I was on the passenger side of the vehicle, about 10 feet in front of it, and when I turned to my vehicle, it was starting to drive away with my father still in it.”

Shortly after, Winnipeg police said they found the stolen SUV driving on Notre Dame Avenue, noting that Hendrik was able to get out of the vehicle when it stopped in traffic. He sustained minor injuries after falling and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“He hit his head on the concrete and his knee, so they were treating him for a head wound a and a knew wound,” Ernest said.

Officers tried to stop the car, which they say rammed into a police cruiser and sped away. Police note they then continued to chase after the SUV, and another one of their cars was rammed.

The stolen car was later found abandoned in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

On April 23, police arrested a man who is in custody. Brandon Lee George Hunter, 25, has been charged with several offences including kidnapping, robbery, and four counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Ernest said he had one lesson he wants people to learn.

“Under no circumstances do you leave your vehicle running, even if you’re standing five feet away from it,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.