A 29-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a man who was killed following an assault in West Wolseley, according to Winnipeg police.

Police were called to the area of Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue West on Aug. 16 for a report that a man in his 30s who was unresponsive following an assault.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died on Aug. 17.

Police investigated and said it’s believed the suspect and victim knew other, and got into a dispute which escalated into an assault.

Alexander Agnus McPherson was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charge has been upgraded to manslaughter. He is in custody.