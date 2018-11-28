

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 50-year-old man with manslaughter after a woman was allegedly assaulted and killed during domestic-related incident.

On Nov. 21 around 7:10 a.m., emergency personnel went to the 3000 block of Portage Avenue in response to a report of an injured women. A 53-year-old woman, who was unresponsive, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where it was determined she would not likely survive.

Police interviewed several people and allege that the victim was assaulted and sustained upper body injuries during a domestic-related incident.

Calvin Oliver Harper, 50, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Nov. 23, Annie Little died from her injuries.

Following consultation with the Crown, police re-arrested and charged Harper with manslaughter on Nov. 27.

He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.