Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman

Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.

On November 12, 2022, at around 5:20 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an injured female on William Avenue.

Patrol officers located 23-year-old Delaney Nora Desmarais suffering from a gunshot would to her upper body.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

In March 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Clinton Desmond Bignell.

On May 1, officers observed Bignell in the Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue area, and he was taken into custody.

Bignell has been charged with manslaughter and multiple firearm offences.

None of the charges have been proven in court.