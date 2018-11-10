

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: The RCMP have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk on Nov. 10.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Brett Ritchot. He was then charged with manslaughter, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Thursday.

Ritchot was taken into custody. He appeared in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Friday.

RCMP major crimes is investigating

EARLIER: The death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, say RCMP.

Officers say they got reports of an injured man around 5 a.m.

They say he was taken to hospital and died of his injuries later that morning.

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating.