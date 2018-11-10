Featured
Man charged with manslaughter in connection with death of 30-year-old
Police car outside a home in Selkirk on Saturday Nov. 10. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:51PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, November 17, 2018 4:31PM CST
UPDATE: The RCMP have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk on Nov. 10.
On Wednesday, officers arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Brett Ritchot. He was then charged with manslaughter, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Thursday.
Ritchot was taken into custody. He appeared in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Friday.
RCMP major crimes is investigating
EARLIER: The death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, say RCMP.
Officers say they got reports of an injured man around 5 a.m.
They say he was taken to hospital and died of his injuries later that morning.
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating.