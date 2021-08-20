WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 50-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fire in Osborne Village that left a woman dead.

The fire took place on Sunday evening at a building located at 157 Scott St. The building is a convenience store on the lower level and a home on the second level.

Firefighters rescued Jung Ja Shin, 60 from the second floor of the building. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

Officers determined the fire was deliberately set. They allege that the suspect involved in the convenience store fire was also involved in three other fires on Sunday night in the same area.

On Wednesday, officers released surveillance images and video of the suspect and arrested him on Thursday evening in the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue. Officers said they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in a back lane, noting he immediately tried to run away, but was caught after a short chase.

Douglas Wayne Last, 50, has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, and two counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Last is in custody.

SHIN REMEMBERED AS A KIND WOMAN

A vigil for Shin was held on Thursday night beginning with a walk around Osborne Village.

Those in attendance were encouraged to share stories and meet their neighbours.

Shin’s son Jason took part in the vigil, but declined to speak with CTV News Winnipeg. Instead, a friend, Justin Luschinski, spoke for him, saying Shin was “super kind and really would give the world for Jason, and Jason just loved her very much. It’s horrible. She didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this."