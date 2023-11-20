Man charged with murder in Brandon hammer attack
One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.
According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), 28-year-old Eric Lepine died on Nov. 15.
Lepine’s death comes after police were called to the 800 block of 15th Street on Nov. 12 for a report that a suspect was attacking people with a hammer.
Officers received a description of the suspect and found him a short distance away from the area.
While at the scene, police received a second call regarding a house fire in the same block.
Firefighters responded to the home and were informed that a victim of the hammer attack may be inside the burning house. Fire crews pulled the man, who has now been identified as Lepine, out of the home. Lepine was found to have severe head trauma from the hammer attack and was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to Health Sciences Centre where he died a few days later.
The BPS investigated and determined that the house fire was purposely set using accelerants, with police finding a canister of accelerant and the hammer attack weapon at the scene of the fire.
Officers said they have identified a second man who was a victim of the hammer attack. He sustained minor injuries to the top of his head.
The suspect and victims were known to each other.
The suspect was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson with disregard for human life. On Nov. 16, he was arrested on an additional charge of second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Microsoft hires Sam Altman as OpenAI's new CEO vows to investigate his firing
Microsoft announced Monday that it has hired Sam Altman and another architect of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after they unexpectedly departed the company days earlier in a corporate shakeup that shocked the artificial intelligence world.
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
Police testimony resumes in criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
The criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers resumed today after a two-week break with testimony from an Ottawa Police Service liaison officer.
Regina
-
SaskPower announces new agreement to advance potential nuclear power generation in province
A new partnership has been forged between SaskPower, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Laurentis Energy Partners (LEP) that will further advance Saskatchewan’s plans to potentially bring nuclear power to the province through small modular reactors.
-
No charges or tickets issued in weekend pedestrian collision: Regina police
No charges will be laid and no tickets will be issued following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian over the weekend.
-
'It just fires right up': MLA shows off vintage Ford passed down among Sask. Party members
Family heirlooms are often passed down from one generation to the next. But for a group of past and present Saskatchewan MLAs – it's keeping one within their political family.
Saskatoon
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
-
Saskatoon kicks off holiday season with unseasonably warm Santa Claus Parade
The streets of Saskatoon came alive with holiday cheer on Sunday as the 32nd annual Santa Claus Parade made its way through the city to Midtown mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury releases details of $68.8M plan to move library, art gallery into city hall
After costs ballooned to more than $100 million due to global inflation, Greater Sudbury has revised a plan for a new library and art gallery, trimming $45 million in costs by moving both projects into Tom Davies Square.
-
Weekend fire in Timmins deemed suspicious
Fire officials say the cause of a Saturday fire on Kimberly Avenue in Timmins is suspicious and the matter has been turned over to police.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton human rights group upset encampment hearing won't be heard until January
A human rights group is expressing concern that its court application to pause the City of Edmonton's dismantling of homeless encampments won't be heard until the new year, well after winter weather has settled in.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but far from cold this week
Temperatures should get a handful of degrees above 0 C today and we'll end up with a high in the 5 to 10 C range on Tuesday.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Toronto
-
City of Hamilton employee fired after squatting in vacant city-owned unit
A City of Hamilton employee has been fired after it came to light that they were occupying a vacant city-owned housing unit for personal use, according to a recent report from Hamilton’s auditor general.
-
Video shows llama on the loose near highway north of Toronto
Video of a wandering llama’s rescue from a highway north of Toronto has been released by police.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of Mcleod Trail at City Hall.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER A weather reality check on the way for Calgary this week
After a weekend of daytime highs nine to 13 C above seasonal, Calgary is in for a very different week of weather.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes win Grey Cup over Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two people in critical condition following Leitrim Road crash
Ottawa police are seeking witnesses for a collision in Ottawa's south-end on Friday that left two people in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Come sail away: Styx to rock Maritimes next spring
If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.
Kitchener
-
Man sent to hospital after Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor taking the province to court over policing – again
Surrey's mayor has announced another court challenge of B.C.'s moves to push forward the transition to a municipal police force.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.