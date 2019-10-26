A Brandon man has been charged with second degree murder after a 63-year-old Brandon woman died in a house explosion, Brandon police said.

On Tuesday evening around 7: 50 p.m., Brandon Police were called to a report of an explosion at a house in the 200 block of Queen’s Ave east in Brandon. When officer’s arrived at the house they found a woman who was dead on the scene, and a 63-year-old man who sustained injuries.

He was taken to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre by STARS air ambulance.

Brandon police said their major crimes unit has been investigating, in cooperation with the Office of the Fire Commission. They said the investigation has led police to determine the death of the woman was not accidental.

On Friday, Brandon police said they arrested the 63-year-old man after he was released from medical care at HSC and taken into custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre. Police said the man was charged with second degree murder and will be appearing before a justice on Saturday. These charges have not been tested in court.