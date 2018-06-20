

A man has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 77-year-old woman in Kenora, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers said on the morning of Feb. 26 they went to a home in the 800 block of Railway Street after the report of a sudden death. Brenda Richardson, 77, from Fort Frances, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former Kenora resident Trenton Richardson, 26, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, he was charged with second degree murder and is being held in custody in Kenora. The 26-year-old is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The post mortem took place on March 1 in Toronto.

The OPP in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.